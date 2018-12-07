Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and more react to their Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy announced the new class of nominees on Friday, which placed Kendrick Lamar and Drake at the top with eight and seven nods, respectively. Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves joined the hip-hop stars in the album of the year category. The academy will hand out the awards during the annual ceremony set for for Feb. 10.