Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and more react to their Grammy nominations

The 2019 Grammy Award nominations are out — and so are the reactions.
The Recording Academy announced the new class of nominees on Friday, which placed Kendrick Lamar and Drake at the top with eight and seven nods, respectively. Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves joined the hip-hop stars in the album of the year category. The academy will hand out the awards during the annual ceremony set for for Feb. 10.
Among the snubs were Grammy fixtures Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Beyoncé and Jay-Z. There was a whole lot of outrage about Swift’s “Reputation” earning only one nomination (for pop vocal album), but a lot of global fanfare for K-pop group BTS’ art director, HuskyFox, scoring a nod for recording package.
We’ve been talking to a few of the artists, so check out our live coverage here to see what they said. Or you can scroll down below for a compilation of artists’ reactions on social media.
Shawn Mendes, song of the year and pop vocal album:
Demi Lovato, pop duo/group performance:
Patton Oswalt, comedy album:
Pink, pop vocal album:
Mark Ronson, song of the year, dance recording and song written for visual media:
Dua Lipa, new artist:
Chloe x Halle, new artist:
Bebe Rexha, new artist and country duo/group performance:
H.E.R., album of the year, new artist, R&B performance and R&B song:
Maren Morris, record of the year, pop duo/group performance, country solo performance, country duo/group performance and country song:
Charlie Puth, remixed recording, and engineered album (non-classical):
Lee Ann Womack, American roots song and Americana album:
Backstreet Boys, pop duo/group performance:
Lalah Hathaway, R&B album, R&B performance, traditional R&B performance:
PJ Morton, R&B performance, traditional R&B performance and R&B album:
Boi-1da, producer of the year, non-classical:
Brian Courtney Wilson, gospel album and gospel performance/song:
Jekalyn Carr, gospel performance/song and gospel album:
The Walls Group, gospel album:
Raquel Sofía, Latin pop album:
Monsieur Periné, Latin rock, urban or alternative album:
Etana, reggae album:
TOKiMONSTA, dance/electronic album: