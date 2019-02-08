Alicia Keys, James Corden parody ‘Shallow’ to plug her Grammys gig

In an unsurprising turn of events, the “A Star Is Born” hit “Shallow” was parodied to promote this weekend’s Grammy Awards — and Grammys host Alicia Keys and James Corden did the pitch-perfect honors on his “Late Late Show” Thursday night.
The “A Grammy Host Is Born” duet featured Keys on piano and an eager Corden, who hosted the ceremony the last two years, swapping advice and teasing plans for the CBS telecast on Sunday.
“Comfy shoes,” Corden sang to the tune of the Lady Gaga hit. “After four hours you’ll find yourself drinking cheap booze. Stealing from gift bags, a candle for free. Try not to be scared. Act like you’ve been there.”
“You know I won 15 times,” Keys retorted. “If a speech goes long or I hate someone’s song ....”
“The host has to be polite,” he added.
Keys, who also sat for a longer interview with Corden, then mashed up her mega-hit “Girl on Fire” with Gaga’s Oscar- and Grammy-nominated song and quipped about Okurr-trilling rapper Cardi B and music’s biggest night.
The 61st Grammy Awards air live Sunday on CBS at 5 p.m. Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.