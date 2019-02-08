He’s not just a former president. Jimmy Carter is also a nine-time Grammy nominee

The website for the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains advises visitors to arrive before 5:30 a.m. to get a seat in the church’s main sanctuary where Carter speaks. But by 5:30 a.m. on this weekend, nearly 100 cars had already arrived, and more were slowly finding their way through the pre-dawn darkness. By conservative estimate, more than 400 people had made this trek, some covering thousands of miles, for the opportunity to visit with an ex-president.