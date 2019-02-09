Grammy nominees find an expert touch in producer Louis Bell, who's all over the awards

With this newly amassed chunk of credits, Bell is in the position to take on all manner of high-profile projects. “Your résumé is all you have. Nobody cares what school you went to or how many instruments you play,” he says. “If you don’t have that résumé, then you’ve never proven you can do it at that level. People are going to be reluctant to just give you the chance. Would you ever be the head of Citgo if you never ran a smaller gas company?”