Cardi B first solo woman to win rap album Grammy

Cardi B won the Grammy for rap album at the 61st Grammy Awards for her debut LP “Invasion of Privacy.” She is the first woman to win the award as a solo artist since its introduction at the 1996 telecast.
The album yielded two No. 1 singles, Cardi’s breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. She’s the first female rapper to have two No. 1 singles, and all 13 tracks from the album entered the Billboard Hot 100. The LP earned near-universal critical acclaim.
Cardi was arguably the most influential new artist of 2018, with dominant streaming figures and social media ubiquity (including some salient political commentary).
“Maybe I need to start smoking weed to say thank you to everybody that was involved,” she joked during her acceptance speech. She also referenced that, at time she recorded the album, she was pregnant and navigating the complex process of preparing a much-anticipated debut.
With this win, she bested notable efforts from Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Travis Scott and Mac Miller, whose final LP “Swimming” was nominated posthumously.