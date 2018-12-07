Grammy snubs: Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, the Carters and Kamasi Washington

In the past, both have received plenty of love in the album of the year field — Beyoncé most recently for her 2016 album “Lemonade” and Jay-Z for 2017’s “4:44” — so it’s a bit of a surprise to see them absent from the top field this year. Still, the charismatic duo got three nominations: R&B performance for “The Summer,” and urban contemporary album and music video for “Apeshit.”