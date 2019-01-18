How Hopeless Records has thrived for a quarter century in indie punk

“Our job was to adapt to those changes and not get caught asleep at the wheel,” he said. “Our view of it was ‘This is the next thing that's coming, so let's get in the door.’ I remember being the first independent label to sit down at the Spotify office in New York when they opened up. We’ve always embraced any new technology or any direction the industry is going because we're not big enough to fight it, so we might as well embrace it.”