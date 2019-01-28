Michael Jackson’s family calls ‘Leaving Neverland’ reaction a ‘public lynching’

“People who don’t know much about sexual abuse find it astonishing that Wade would stand up in court in 2005,” Reed said to the audience after the film’s premiere. “That’s why this film became four hours because it’s a story you have to follow from the beginning and weave across two decades … it is so potentially confusing. I did do a huge amount of research into the 1993 and 2005 cases and I interviewed prosecutors … but in the end, I decided we have the story through the eyes of these men now … this time I just decided to keep it in the family.”