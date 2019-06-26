Jade Jackson may be the next big country-rock star. But first, she has some tables to wait

The latest round of shows was one of the most grueling, she said, because there was barely a letup from one event to the next. But for a few days, she’s home and back to waitressing, which aids her family’s restaurant business and helps her pay the bills while she strives to turn her music into a full-time gig. She said she considers herself fortunate to have the flexibility that working in a family enterprise — and living at home when she’s not touring or recording — affords her to manage her music commitments.