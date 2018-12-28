The woman behind the android: Janelle Monáe on embracing her queer identity and fans

“There are so many labels that are placed on women, black women in particular, or queer folks, before we come out the womb,” she says. “We’re not supposed to act in a certain way, depending on what community we're in. We're always having to listen to people tell us that we need to adjust or conform. Look at the media and how we are portrayed. The lack of representation. There are so many different different voices that come our way saying, ‘We're not good enough; we're not quite good enough.’ And sometimes you believe that. But I learned to stop listening to those voices and realize it’s a choice to choose being happy with where you are in life.”