KCRW mainstay Jason Bentley to step down as ‘Morning Becomes Eclectic’ host

Ramsey added that some listeners complained when Bentley took over for Harcourt, but that Bentley drew a new generation of fans in the process. “The audience recognizes that nobody stays in one place forever. That’s life,” he said. “At the movie theater we’ve got a new ‘Spiderman,’ we got new ‘Men in Black’ and now we’ve got a new host of ‘Morning Becomes Eclectic.’”