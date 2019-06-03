Jay-Z has amassed a billion-dollar fortune that unseats Dr. Dre

Jay-Z, real name Sean Carter, got his start in the Brooklyn projects as a drug dealer, giving his rags-to-riches tale an ever-aspirational element. His business savvy could be traced back to the launch of his Roc-A-Fella record label to release his 1996 debut album “Reasonable Doubt.” Needless to say, several critically acclaimed albums followed (14 of which went No. 1), as well as 22 Grammy Awards and notice by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.