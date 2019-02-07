Dwight Yoakam, Margo Price, Mary Gauthier, others on tap for Saturday's John Prine salute

The music of John Prine will be celebrated Saturday at the Troubadour by a raft of the veteran singer-songwriter’s peers, disciples and admirers at the Americana Music Assn.’s annual pre-Grammy Awards gathering at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.
Dwight Yoakam, Mary Gauthier, Margo Price, Anderson East, Bettye LaVette, Bob Weir, Boz Scaggs, Maria Muldaur, Joe Henry, the Milk Carton Kids and Sara Watkins and members of the Punch Brothers are among the acts that will pay homage to Prine.
Prine himself also is scheduled to appear the evening before he hears whether he takes home any of the three Grammy Awards for which he’s nominated this year stemming from his latest album, “The Tree of Forgiveness.” It is nominated for Americana album and two songs from it, “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” and “Summer’s End,” are vying for the American roots song award.
The lineup for Saturday’s show also includes Don Flemons of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, one of Prine’s longtime songwriting collaborators; Pat McLaughlin; ex-Civil Wars member John Paul White; Ashley McBride; Iron & Wine; Logan Ledger; Willie Watson; the Wood Brothers; Caitlin Canty; Cedric Burnside; Ian Noe; and Billy Raffoul.
If history is any guide, other guests may join at the last minute. Previous years’ Americana Music Assn. pre-Grammy performances have paid homage to Phil Everly and the Everly Brothers, the Eagles’ co-founder Glenn Frey, Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris.