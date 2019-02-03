Jussie Smollett performs in West Hollywood just days after Chicago attack: ‘I had to be here tonight’

“I’m OK.”
That was the first thing Jussie Smollett told the sold-out Troubadour in West Hollywood on Saturday night when he walked onstage. The show was the R&B singer and “Empire” actor’s first public appearance since he reported to Chicago police a vicious attack that authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.
“I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to,” Smollett said, fighting back tears as he addressed the crowd. “I’m gonna stand strong with ya’ll. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those [attackers] win. I will always stand for love.”
With that, the room burst into cheers, and Smollett took his voice back.
Family, friends and fans in the audience were profoundly moved by Smollett’s resilience in performing just days after the incident, in which two people allegedly approached the 36-year-old actor and musician while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.
The news of the assault “was gut-wrenching to hear, in this day and age. It was a sobering reminder of hate,” said Carrington Bester of Los Angeles. “It was important to be here to support him. This speaks to his integrity and commitment to his art.”
Jametta Bailey-Hailey, who traveled from Springfield, Mass., for the show, said “I called my mother and literally cried” after hearing news of the attack. “For every step forward in the fight against racism and homophobia, Bailey-Hailey said, “it’s like we’re walking five steps back.”
But, Bailey-Hailey added, Smollett’s grit and commitment to music was a glimmer of hope. “We stand with him, nothing’s going to stop him.”
Smollett looked determined not to let the attack define his performance, and danced with genuine joy as he performed songs like “HaHa (I Love You)” and “Heavy,” a centerpiece of his “Empire” performance that, he admitted, “kinda has a new meaning to me.”
On the Troubadour stage, he told the crowd in sharp language that he “fought the [heck] back” against his assailants. But in the end, he dedicated his set to optimism and kindness even in the face of hate.
“This hateful rhetoric that gets passed around, it has to stop,” he said. “I’ve been guilty of it too. We who celebrate love can get wrapped up in so much hate. It’s not that we become hateful, but it waters down our love. We can’t let that happen.”