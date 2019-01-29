Jussie Smollett’s concert at L.A.’s Troubadour still on after attack

Jussie Smollett’s Los Angeles concert on Saturday is still on.
The “Empire” star and musician was the victim of a possible hate crime in Chicago on Tuesday, but he is still scheduled to perform solo at the Troubadour, the fabled West Hollywood venue, according to the concert booker, Sean Healy Presents.
“We’re going on with the show as far as we know, until we hear anything different,” said Paul Kacik, a buyer for Sean Healy Presents, when reached by The Times early Tuesday afternoon.
Kacik said details will go out to ticket holders if anything changes. He had not heard otherwise from Smollett’s camp.
Smollett has not commented publicly on the attack, which has been condemned by many of his peers, politicians and fans, but a retweet of a Monday plug for the Troubadour show was among his latest social-media posts.
As of Tuesday afternoon, tickets (starting at $20) were still available for Saturday’s show.
Best known for his work on Fox’s musical drama “Empire,” which he stars in and writes music for, the actor has been a musician for much of his career. “F.U.W.,” a 2017 single, was his critique of the Trump administration and its policies.
Smollett released his debut solo album, “Sum of My Music,” in 2018. “Hurt People,” a standout track, was inspired by Nelson Mandela, and the accompanying music video was filmed in South Africa.