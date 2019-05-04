Remember indie rock? Blogs? At Just Like Heaven festival, Gen X does, fondly

Presented by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based company that also puts on Coachella and Stagecoach, Just Like Heaven assembled more than a dozen bands that came up back when music blogs competed to anoint the latest indie-guitar sensation. In addition to the acts named above — each once hyped by the likes of Pitchfork and Stereogum — Phoenix, Beach House and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were on the bill; the Rapture performed as part of a reunion tour, while Passion Pit made a show of marking the 10th anniversary of its debut album. (The festival was due to repeat Saturday with the same lineup.)