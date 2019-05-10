Review: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' makes early bid for song of summer

For both stars, the song represents a return to the spotlight after some time away — time in which Shawn Mendes made himself a nice little sweet spot between Sheeran’s folky songwriter-isms and Bieber’s post-EDM balladry. But “I Don’t Care” is also clearly the duo’s stab at creating the song of the summer; it was designed to be played at barbecues and pool parties from now until September. Surrender now: It most definitely will be.