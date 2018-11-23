Punk icon Kathleen Hanna takes her 'girls to the front' mantra to T-shirt line for Togo schoolgirls

It represents an idea Hanna has tinkered with for years, and one she had after seeing people bootleg shirts of her face online. She once considered making T-shirts to raise awareness around the water crisis in Flint, Mich., but at the time Hanna was recovering from late-stage Lyme disease, a period also documented in 2013 biopic “The Punk Singer.” With the disease behind her, she pondered a T-shirt line called Design Against Lyme too. “But I was gonna have to talk about Lyme disease over and over,” she says. “That's not sustainable.”