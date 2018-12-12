Kinks' 1968 'Village Green' album to be performed at Feb. 23 Wild Honey benefit for Autism Think Tank

The next honoree for the Wild Honey Foundation’s ongoing series of benefit concerts paying tribute to classic rock albums will be the Kinks’ 1968 concept album, “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society,” which will be performed in its entirety on Feb. 23 at the Alex Theater in Glendale.
As usual, organizer Paul Rock will assemble an all-star cast of indie-rock and power-pop specialists from L.A. and well beyond for the show, which benefits the Autism Think Tank.
In addition to re-creating the album, the show will also incorporate several additional songs from the band’s vast repertoire, but chosen from the group’s pre-1973 releases.
Various guest singers still to be announced will be supported by a house band, which will be led again by musical director Rob Laufer.
That ensemble is scheduled to include guitarist-singer Elliot Easton; drummer-singer David Goodstein; bassists Derrick Anderson, Robby Scharf and Dan Rothchild; keyboardists Chris Price, Willie Aron, Jordan Summer and Danny McGough; guitarists Andrew Sandoval and Rob Bonfiglio; percussionist Nelson Bragg; multi-instrumentalist Probyn Gregory; and string players Kaitlin Wolfberg and Lyn Bertles.
The Wild Honey Foundation has been hosting benefits periodically since 1994 and previously has staged presentations of songs and full albums by the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Band, Buffalo Springfield and Big Star to aid the Autism Think Tank, a nonprofit providing services to people with autism and their families.