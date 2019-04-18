Rapper Kodak Black arrested at U.S. border after guns and weed found, police say

A Glock 9mm handgun that was not registered to Black or his passengers was found in the car, and marijuana was found on the rapper, police said in a statement Thursday. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana, as was Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, the other driver. Saintmelus admitted having two loaded handguns, and a third gun was found in the trunk of the car along with marijuana, officers said.