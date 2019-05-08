L.A. grunge pioneers L7 stage their comeback with a snarl and a wink

“Look, the #MeToo thing — for me it’s like #WhoHasn’t?” Sparks, 56, said recently, of the sexist harassment she and her bandmates endured for years as one of the very few all-female bands in the male-dominated grunge scene. But because there were four of them, Sparks quickly pointed out, “I don’t think any of us ever felt in danger” of the type of physical assault that movement has brought to light.