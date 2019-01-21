Review: In Las Vegas, Lady Gaga solves the problem of 'A Star Is Born'

You could also see how much she’s improved as an interpreter of vintage material. On Sunday, her readings of “Anything Goes” and “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love” — which she peppered with reworked versions of several of her own songs, including “Paparazzi” and “Poker Face” — were far more vivid than on “Cheek to Cheek,” Gaga and Bennett’s witless 2014 duets disc; her delivery could be raunchy or snarling, with idiosyncratic phrasing that was hard to predict.