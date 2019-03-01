‘Game of Thrones’ actress Lena Headey directs costar Maisie Williams in new Freya Ridings video

The eighth and final season of HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones” is approaching, and while fans wait to learn its characters’ fates, it seems some of the show’s stars are already moving on.
Lena Headey (who plays Cersei Lannister) stepped behind the camera to direct her costar Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) in English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings’ new video, “You Mean the World to Me.”
Throughout the video, scenes cut to shots of Ridings singing about love and regret, while Williams is seen grappling with a complicated relationship with her father. It’s a song Ridings wrote when her mother was ill.
“I had such an emotional response to Freya’s voice and the song,” Headey told Variety. “We had a few versions of this video. Some were considered too dark. I think we achieved a version that allows us to see Freya in a raw, emotional performance.”
“Game of Thrones” costar Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is also moving on from Westeros. The actor, who plays Jaime Lannister, is set to perform in a Geffen Playhouse production of “Macbeth” opening in November.