Lil Nas X is a meme star, sure, but his debut EP reveals a star, period

These songs, simply put, are great: vivid, funny, full of feeling and supremely catchy, even if they don’t quite offer a clear picture of who Lil Nas X is offstage or off-screen. Like “Old Town Road,” they’re short — around two minutes apiece. (He whistles in more than one of them.) But within those tight structures he’s flexing new muscles. In “Panini” he sings in a weathered rock-dude whine over a throbbing trap beat; the credits acknowledge the song’s interpolation of Kurt Cobain’s vocal melody from Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” “F9mily (You & Me),” produced by Travis Barker of Blink-182, has fuzzy Warped Tour guitars and a groove that goes half-time at one point as though designed for a mosh pit.