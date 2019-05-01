Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’ sounds like country’s future. So why has Nashville snubbed it?

The spirit of Johnny Cash — and of country music itself — is as thick as the pollen at the Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tenn. This is the place where the Man in Black recorded much of his later work, and on a recent day it's the setting for the unveiling of the video for Sheryl Crow's “Redemption Day,” from her forthcoming duets LP that features posthumous vocals from Cash himself. Crow is here, along with Cash's son, John Carter Cash, and Mother Maybelle Carter, in stained glass, watches from above as Crow talks about how she fell in love with the genre through the songs of the folks who line these walls. She's wearing fringe, whiskey's being poured. This is country.