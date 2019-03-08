Linda Ronstadt leads kids to the intersection of arts and understanding across the border

A few days before the trip began, Ronstadt described Banámichi to a reporter as “way out in the middle of nowhere. But it’s a really interesting place. It has its own personality.” As farmland, she said, “ I t’s comparable to the San Joaquin Valley: For the last 1,000 years, the Indians have found it very sustainable. The combination of the Indians, the Germans and the Spanish who settled there creates a different dialogue than you find in other places.”