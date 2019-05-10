Mac DeMarco’s indie-rock-for-everyone takes a turn for the weird

DeMarco finds stability in his relationship with longtime girlfriend Kiera McNally. The two share the Silver Lake bungalow where DeMarco records, and he often dedicates songs to her during performances, as he did at this year’s Coachella festival. Her popular Instagram account is rich with behind-the-scenes clips and photos of DeMarco. A photo of the two of them posing in their kitchen, which was taken as he was working on the new album, has 54,000 likes. He avoids social media, so her oft-raucous feed is the next best thing. McNally tracks any DeMarco-related memes and mentions.