Michael Bublé on his son's cancer: 'I can't wait to never talk about it again'

“I told myself, if I do another record, it has to be a total love-fest,” he said over coffee on a recent afternoon. He walked in wearing a black leather jacket, and when he took it off, the names of his three children — Noah along with 2-year-old Elias and a daughter, Vida, born in July — could be seen tattooed on the inside of his right arm. (Bublé is married to the Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato.)