Remembering Michel Legrand, whose love songs always told a story

And though the words of his songs typically weren’t his creation — he worked for years with lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman — his passionate music could inspire flights of fancy like that in “The Windmills of Your Mind,” with its indelible image of a “carousel that’s turning running rings around the moon.” (“Windmills,” featured in 1968’s “The Thomas Crown Affair,” earned Legrand and the Bergmans an Academy Award for original song, the first of three Oscars the composer won.)