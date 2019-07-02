Miley Cyrus blazes trail for inclusion in NSFW ‘Mother’s Daughter’ video

Miley Cyrus included a slew of cameos and campaigns into her powerful new "Mother's Daughter" music video, which debuted Tuesday morning.
The video has appearances by women of all shapes and sizes, such as model Aaron Philip, dancer Amazon Ashley, performer Angelina Duplisea, model Casil McArthur, skateboarder Lacey Baker, activist Mari Copeny, singer Melanie Sierra, dancer Paige Fralix, dancer Tydryn Scott and model Vendela, as well as Cyrus' own mother, Tish. It also features messaging like "virginity is a social construct," "feminist AF" and "my body my rules.”
Alexandre Moors — who has helmed videos for Kendrick Lamar, Jennifer Lopez, ScHoolboy Q and Miguel — directed the NSFW video from a concept finalized with Cyrus.
Throughout the video, Cyrus is seen in a blood-red latex catsuit, calling back to the memorable outfits worn in Britney Spears’ “Oops!...I Did It Again” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” videos. Her version, however, has a notable embellishment: a bejeweled vagina dentata. She’s also wearing gold armor while atop a horse, holding a sword a la Joan of Arc.
In coordination with the video drop, Cyrus shared 18 posts on her Instagram account that featured statements from those who make cameos.
“As a black girl in a wheelchair who happens to be trans — I just want to have a good life and do good in whatever my endeavors consist of, regardless of what that might mean in the face of oppression," says Philip. "I do not identify or label myself as an activist, but that’s just because I care — and I think everyone should, activist or not. I fight for my freedom by being myself."
“I’m not afraid to be who I am and not who society says I should be as a woman. I don’t conform to the norms,” says Vendela. “Never be afraid to speak with your own voice and form your own opinions. Do whatever YOU feel like doing and whatever makes YOU happy. Empower yourself. Even better, let’s empower each other.”
“I want people to live and love freely,” says McArthur. “My existence shouldn’t be upsetting to people, but if it is, good. People like me and my community aren’t going anywhere. We’re coming into a generation where it’s way more accepted to express ourselves and our identities.”
The song, which Cyrus called a “feminist anthem” cowritten with Finnish singer-songwriter Alma, is part of her latest EP, “She Is Coming,” which was released in May. It is the first of three planned six-song releases from Cyrus.