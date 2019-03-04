Morrissey will make his Broadway debut in May

Morrissey is heading to Broadway. The former Smiths frontman will perform during a short residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City this spring.
He’ll play seven nights at the intimate venue May 2-11 amid his North American tour. The Big Apple stint comes ahead of the release of his next album, “California Son,” which is due May 24.
The British singer makes his Broadway debut “singing the songs that made you cry and the songs that saved your life,” according to posters released by Live Nation NYC on Monday. The famous vegetarian and animal-rights activist’s shows will be co-hosted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Mercy for Animals.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, along with pre-orders of the singer’s upcoming covers album, which features duets with Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day and Lydia Night of the Regrettes.
Morrissey released audio of the album’s first single, a cover of Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over,” last week. Listen to it below.