Music picks: Kacey Musgraves, Vundabar, Alison Knowles and more

Redefining “dinner and a show,” multidisciplinary artist Alison Knowles builds her score “Proposition #2: Make a Salad” around doing just that. Part musical arrangement, part participatory performance, Knowles will prep and serve a massive salad to the audience alongside the world premiere of “100 cymbals” by Ryoji Ikeda, featuring the Los Angeles Percussion Quartet and Alexandre Babel. The performance reprises Knowles’ original 1962 performance of the piece at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, part of a concert by the conceptual anti-establishment art movement Fluxus, of which Knowles is a founding member. For its 2018-2019 season, the LA Phil has joined forces with the Getty Research Institute for an event and concert series at Walt Disney Concert Hall celebrating the massively influential Fluxus movement around a central conceit: Anything can be music. Tickets start at $15. The salad is vegan and gluten-free.Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S Grand Ave. 8 p.m., Friday