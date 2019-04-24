New Orleans’ Jazz Fest turns 50, an American institution with humble roots

Veteran festival-goers and participants can cite any number of personal favorite moments over the decades. But one consistently mentioned by those who were there was the 2006 edition, which took place some seven months after Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent failure of levees devastated much of New Orleans and beyond. There was considerable debate over whether Jazz Fest could, or should, be held when so much of the region was still in tatters and tens of thousands of residents had lost their homes.