Nipsey Hussle's lyrics were designed to be recited the world over

Much has already been written about the ways in which the rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed Sunday in front of his Crenshaw district retail store, contributed to his community and set his righteous ambitions into action. An entrepreneur and community organizer as much as he was an artist, Hussle helped renovate World on Wheels roller rink and invested in Destination Crenshaw, a mile-long stretch of rotating and permanent art installations, among many other initiatives.