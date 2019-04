Pete Buttigieg: My favorite bands are too ‘dystopian’ to play my inaugural

These days, I’m on an “Angel From Montgomery” [by John Prine] kick. I don’t know why it took me this long to realize what a beautiful piece of songwriting that is. But most of what I learned on piano is classical. Gershwin was my big thing. I learned enough Christmas music to have a good party piece. And there are some friends I gig around town with once in a while. The set list is usually stuff that’s easy for me to play. We’ve been doing “Dog Days Are Over.” Tom Petty is very easy — “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.” And [Lefty Frizzell’s country standard] “Long Black Veil.” That’s a fun one to do.