Review: Pink and Lizzo make mature, non-icky empowerment pop

Pink you know from her two decades of hits and the live show in which she spends nearly as much time in the air as onstage — success that’s positioned her, at age 39, in a unique sweet spot between the Top 40 and Las Vegas. (Believe it or not, “Get the Party Started,” her breakthrough smash, came out all the way back in 2001.) Lizzo, in her early 30s, is a newcomer to the big time, a feminist social-media hero with proudly naked photo shoots and a major-label debut that follows work she did as an indie rapper (and flautist!) in Minneapolis.