It's the 'TRL'-era all over again in the Grammy race for pop duo/group

“I feel like a brand new artist,” Aguilera told me over the summer in talking about her latest album. “I'm back to a place where I just feel like I don't have to have these expectations. The most commercialized successes that I had early in my career with ‘Genie in a Bottle’ and ‘What a Girl Wants’ and things like that, those were amazing moments that I cherish and am so grateful for getting my foot in the door … but I was still miserable because I wasn’t connected to the music and wasn’t being able to change it. [This album] was about my need to feel liberated in my own skin again and to take my power back as a woman and standing for things that I just wanted to say and getting back to myself really.”