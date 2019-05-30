Quincy Jones kicks off jazz concert series celebrating summer of ‘Black Power’

In an email interview, Jones illustrated the connection between visual art and music in his life with a story about a sculpture by a South African artist he bought at a gallery on Wilshire Boulevard. “It just called out to me. It said, ‘Hey man, take me home. I want to be an album. I want to be a tune.’ ” The artwork got its wish: Jones put it on the cover of his 1981 album, “The Dude.”