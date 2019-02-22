R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, faces 70 years in prison

Embattled R&B superstar R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Friday morning in Cook County, Ill.
Friday’s charges come just a week after a video surfaced of the singer allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl.
The 52-year-old performer is accused of sexually abusing four victims, according to court records.
Nine of the counts specify the victim was between 13 and 16. One count did not specify any ages. In the case in which the victim was not identified as a minor, the singer is accused of forcing sexual contact on the victim by use of force or the threat of force.
The charges are Class 2 felonies and a no-bail arrest warrant was issued on Friday. A bond hearing is set for Saturday.
Chicago's top prosecutor, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, said the sentencing range for aggravated sexual assault is up to seven years in prison. If he’s convicted on all 10 counts, he could face up to 70 years in prison.
For two decades now, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been trailed by lurid allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls – which he has vehemently denied.
He was acquitted of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. The dates of the alleged abuse from Friday’s charges span from 1998 to 2003. Illinois has no statute of limitations on child sex abuse charges.
Last week, it was reported that prosecutors in Illinois were moving to indict the singer on charges related to a 45-minute videotape allegedly showing the singer performing multiple sex acts with an underage girl -- both Kelly and the girl describe in graphic terms as being 14 years old – that was handed over to the Cook County State’s Attorney Office by celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti.
Shortly before Kelly’s charges were announced on Friday, Avenatti posted an ominous two-word missive on Twitter: ‘It’s over.’
The singer, born Robert Kelly, is arguably one of the most successful R&B talents of all time.
He’s been a force in music for nearly 30 years, having built a career on sexually explicit music, but he’s also jumped genres to record retro R&B, pop ballads and inspirational tracks.
Kelly has written hits for everyone from Celine Dion to Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga, and his list of collaborators run the gamut of every A-list pop, R&B and hip-hop star of the last 20 years.
However, his continued success was always clouded by the numerous sexual misconduct allegations he’s faced, dating back to the early 1990’s when he allegedly began a sexual relationship with a fifteen-year-old girl the then-24-year-old singer met while visiting her high-school choir class.
He married his young protégé, the late R&B singer Aaliyah, when she was 15 and he was 27 after falsifying her age on the license.
In 2008, he was acquitted of child pornography charges over a graphic video that prosecutors alleged showed the singer having sex with a girl as young as 13. Both he and the young woman allegedly depicted denied they were in the 27-minute video, which was bootlegged and sold across the country. He could have received 15 years in jail.
The scrutiny over Kelly’s alleged abuse first ramped up in 2017 when Jim DeRogatis, a longtime music critic for the Chicago Sun-Times who broke the story on the sex tape that led to the 2008 trial, wrote a story for BuzzFeed that alleged the singer was holding women against their will at his home in Georgia.
Advocacy group Time's Up targeted the musician, and the #MuteRKelly movement grew from a social media campaign to full-on protest. The groups’ efforts led to performances being canceled and loss of radio support before Spotify announced plans to remove the R&B singer's music from Spotify-owned and -operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations, such as Discover Weekly under its hate content and hateful conduct public policy.
The plan was controversial, with Kelly’s team pushing back and music critics noting that artists with allegations in their past, such as David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, Chuck Berry and Michael Jackson, weren’t included.
In January, Lifetime aired a powerful six-part documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” that detailed the long history of alleged sexual abuse and the supposed sex cult that has kept women trapped in his home.
The blowback from the series was swift.
Lady Gaga, Ciara and Celine Dion all pulled their Kelly duets from streaming services, and the French rock band Phoenix apologized for inviting Kelly to perform as part of the band’s 2013 Coachella set. He was eventually dropped from his longtime label RCA.
Following the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly,” Foxx, said she was "sickened" by the allegations and asked potential victims to come forward.