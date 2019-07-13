R. Kelly is in jail, finally. But for how long?

Late Thursday, Kelly was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. He had been free on $1 million bond from state charges filed earlier this year, but is now being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Usually, an offender facing federal charges could be allowed to remain free before trial, but Shapiro said, “I think he’ll be kept in. Ordinarily, he would be released, but the charges are so egregious, and he has every reason to flee.”