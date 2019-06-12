We inhaled all 16 hours of Radiohead's ‘OK Computer’ sessions. Here are the best bits

Best field recording: The opening minutes of the final minidisc (“MD128”) occur outdoors, and by the sound of it we could be on Mount Everest. Wind hits the microphone, texturing the tape with whooshes. Yorke and a few others chat. He seems to walk away, and after moments of gusting wind, Yorke’s voice moves into the center. “Knock me out — smash out my brains,” he sings with urgency. Adding a cuss, he continues, “If I take the check and start to talk...”