Red Bull Music Festival adds final round of artists and films to eclectic programming mix

The monthlong music and culture event Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles has announced the final round of offerings for its imaginative feast of artistic innovation, adding marquee artists and updating its film program with a flock of L.A.-centric offerings.
The additions include the long-running experimental jazz band the Sun Ra Arkestra performing a live score to Sun Ra’s cosmic 1974 film “Space Is the Place” and the new-age pioneer Iasos scoring the arrival of the February full moon. The Olympia, Wash., drone metal duo Earth will also play what’s billed as “a very special live score.”
The musical acts will join already announced performances by Robyn, the musicians involved in the score to the game “Red Dead Redemption 2,” artists including Tierra Whack, Tommy Genesis, Show Me the Body from the Illegal Civ collective and others.
The newly announced film slate, most of which will screen at the Ukrainian Culture Center, offers a buffet of L.A.-focused films. The punk documentary “The Decline of Western Civilization” will be shown, followed by a Q&A with director Penelope Spheeris and friends.
Curators have also secured rights to show the remarkable soul music documentary “Wattstax,” which features footage of a 1972 concert at the Coliseum with Isaac Hayes, the Staples Singers, Richard Pryor, Rufus and Carla Thomas and more.
Also on the docket: director Ava DuVernay’s documentary on 1990s L.A. hip-hop hub the Good Life, “This Is the Life”; the 1977 Jerry Garcia-directed documentary “The Grateful Dead Movie”; Melvin Van Peebles’ soul-funk classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’; the coming-of-age Los Angeles document “Foxes,” which features the Runaways’ Cherie Currie and a young Jodie Foster; the 1995 documentary on drag culture “Wigstock,” with an appearance by performer Lady Bunny; and the Dave Markey-directed Redd Kross vehicle “Desperate Teenage Lovedolls.”
Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles runs Feb. 7-24 in various venues across the city. The full lineup can be found on the event’s website.