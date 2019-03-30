Medical treatment for Mick Jagger spurs Rolling Stones to postpone North American tour

The Rolling Stones have postponed their forthcoming No Filter North American tour because doctors have told lead singer Mick Jagger he needs treatment for an unspecified medical condition.
The group announced the postponement in a statement Saturday.
“I hate letting our fans down, and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger, 75, said in the statement, which also said his doctors expected him to make a full recovery.
When Jagger spoke to The Times in November when the group announced the North American tour dates for 2019, he said that even though band members were well into their 70s, they weren’t discussing retirement.
“We’ve been quite happy doing these shows the way we’re doing them,” Jagger said. “Nobody’s really talking about stopping. But sometimes it’s hard to believe you’re still doing it.”
The No Filter tour was slated to open April 20 in Miami and reach Southern California for a May 11 stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The 17-date itinerary also included a May 4 show in New Orleans that was to be a centerpiece of the 50th annual Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Promoters have advised ticket holders to retain those tickets for expected rescheduled performances when Jagger is cleared to resume touring.