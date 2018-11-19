Rolling Stones will launch stadium tour in 2019, including May 11 Rose Bowl date

The Rolling Stones will bring their No Filter tour to the U.S. in 2019 for a 13-city stadium tour that will include stops May 11 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and May 18 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for the tour’s only scheduled California dates.
Announced on Monday, the tour is slated to kick off April 20 in Miami Gardens, Fla., and continue through June 21, when the long-running band is scheduled to end this round of shows at Soldier’s Field in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.
The announced stops encompass 12 states, with California being the only state with two Stones shows on tap.
“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States — the energy is always amazing,” lead singer Mick Jagger said in a statement.
“I’ve always loved playing the States,” Stones co-founder, co-songwriter and guitarist Keith Richards said in the same statement.
The Stones last appeared at the Rose Bowl on the band’s 1994 Voodoo Lounge tour, which raked in $320 million, the highest-grossing concert tour in history at that time. It still ranks No. 2 in terms of Rolling Stones tours, behind the 2005-2007 A Bigger Bang tour that brought in more than $558 million two decades later.
The Voodoo Lounge tour was also noteworthy as the group’s first after original bassist Bill Wyman called his touring career quits. The bass slot was taken over by Darryl Jones, now in his 24th year as a member of the group.
Some concert websites also are carrying reports that the group may headline the 50th-anniversary edition of the celebrated Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans next spring.
Monday’s announcement made no reference to what would constitute the group’s first appearance at that event, which in years past has featured headliners including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Tom Petty, among many others.