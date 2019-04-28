Review: Sam Hunt chooses tradition over reinvention at Stagecoach

Hunt was hardly the first to combine those styles, but his success has sped country’s push into hip-hop rhythms, particularly in terms of singers’ cadences; sonically, today’s top 10 shares as much with Jay-Z as with Johnny Cash. Hunt’s breakout hit “Take Your Time,” a woke-bro power ballad about not wanting to steal a woman’s freedom, shook up country because it felt uniquely natural — inevitable, almost — in a way that resonated with young fans for whom genre divisions mean increasingly little.