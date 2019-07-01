SiriusXM unveils new L.A. headquarters, as competition with streamers heats up

In February, SiriusXM (Sirius merged with competitor XM in 2008) completed its $3.5-billion acquisition of Pandora Media, making it “the world’s largest audio entertainment company,” according to its formal announcement. The service reported 34.2 million subscribers in North America at the end of the first quarter of 2019, up 25% from 27.3 million at the end of 2014. Greenstein says the SiriusXM and Pandora services now reach 100 million listeners each month across the various platforms, and Sirius-equipped radios now come standard in eight of 10 new cars sold in the U.S.