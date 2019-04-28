William Prince treks 2,000 miles to win over Stagecoach

Five acts per day are allotted about 25 minutes each, in which they strive to connect with the smattering of listeners who turn up in the blazing midday heat. Canadian singer-songwriter William Prince overcame such obstacles Saturday on his way to delivering one of the most captivating performances of the weekend. Armed with just an acoustic guitar for accompaniment, the 33-year-old artist served up several compelling songs from his 2015 album “Earthly Days,” which won best contemporary roots album of the year at the 2017 Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys.