Taylor Swift celebrates Pride Month (and her catalog of hits) at Wango Tango

You could understand why they all had yesterday on their minds. Pop in the streaming age is moving quicker than it ever has, with new acts (and new sounds) ascending on what feels like a monthly basis. Gone are the days when an established superstar could safely expect to dominate Billboard’s Hot 100, as Swift discovered last month when her latest single, “Me!,” was blocked from No. 1 by “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X’s viral country-trap smash; gone too are the days when one chart told the whole story.