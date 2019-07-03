Taylor Swift, entitled millionaire, is the labor activist the music industry needs

By the time of her third album, “Speak Now,” released in 2010, Swift decided to take on skeptics who ascribed her success to others — whether her songwriting collaborators, co-producer or record company execs. For that album, she pointedly wrote all the songs on her own, including “Mean,” her response to those who’d thrown barbs her way. (“You have pointed out my flaws again,” she sang then, “as if I don’t already see them.”)