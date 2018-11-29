Review: Matty Healy is more daring — and more anxious — than ever on the 1975's new album

Yet for all their disinterest in the conventions evoked by their gender and race, the members of the 1975 cling happily to certain rock notions. They play shows more or less as rock bands have for decades; they toy with the iconography of black leather jackets and extravagant hairdos. (“Obviously, I like the clean lines of four dudes with guitars,” Healy recently told the New York Times — a vivid illustration of his analytical streak.)